Nearly 40% of Cherokee County voters have cast ballots

A total of 11,314 of the registered voters in Cherokee County have cast ballots, either by early voting or by mail in as of the close of business on Monday.
There are 29,166 registered voters in the county.
On Monday, 560 individuals braved damp and misty conditions to cast their votes early in Cherokee County, bringing the total number of early voters to 9,805, which is 33.62% of the total number of registered voters.
Those voting by mail in ballots total 1,509.
Early voting will continue through Friday at three locations in the county.
In Jacksonville, early voting is taking place at the Norman Activity Center, 526 East Commerce St.
In Rusk one can vote at the Cherokee County Elections Department, 138 West Fifth St., and early voting is also taking place at The River Church, 596 Marcus St., in Alto.
Early voting will take until 7 p.m. on Tuesday, with voting sites open from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. Wed-Fri.
Note: Voting figures used in this story were supplied by the Texas Secretary of State's Office.
