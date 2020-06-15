Nearly 43,000 pounds of ground beef being recalled, some sold at Wal-Mart

The Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service announced on Saturday that Lakeside Refrigerated Services out of Swedesboro, NJ is recalling over 40,000 pounds of ground beef that was produced on June 1 and distributed nation wide.
The packages, some of which were sold at Wal-Mart stores, are being recalled due to a possible E. coli contamination.
The products, which were sold under brand names including Thomas Farms and Marketside Butcher, may be contaminated with the strain of Escherichia coli O157:H7 and have an establishment number “EST. 46841” inside the USDA mark of inspection, according to the recall notice.
The USDA classified the announcement as a "Class I" recall, which it defines as a "health hazard situation where there is a reasonable probability that the use of the product will cause serious, adverse health consequences or death."
The E. coli O157:H7 can cause stomach cramping, vomiting and bloody diarrhea in humans.
The recall notice says the problem was discovered during routine testing, and there have been no confirmed reports of "adverse reactions due to consumption of these products."
