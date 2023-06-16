Nearly 5,700 Cherokee County electric customers without power due to severe thunderstorms

Almost 5,700 homes and businesses in Cherokee County were without electricity as of 6:07 a.m. Friday due to severe thunderstorms that struck the region in the over night hours.
The bulk of the outages (5,442) are Oncor customers located in Jacksonville.
The power provider expects to have all services restored by noon, according to the Oncor outage website.
State-wide, there are close to 38,000 Oncor accounts that are currently in the dark.
Cherokee County Electric CO-OP indicates 432 of its Cherokee County customers are in the dark. No estimated time of power restoration was given.
