New member Neighbor’s Coffee was welcomed by the Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce with a ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday, Feb. 9.
The locally-owned coffee shop held their grand opening Jan. 15.
Neighbors Coffee advertises a welcoming, comfortable and safe atmosphere in which to meet and share a cup of joe. The business also has a separate room that can be reserved at no cost for small gatherings.
Neighbors Coffee is located at 223 S. Main St. and can be reached by phone at 903-339-1091.
For more information, visit the shop’s Facebook page or website, neighborscoffeetx.com.
