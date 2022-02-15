Neighbors Coffee.jpg
Photo courtesy of Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce

New member Neighbor’s Coffee was welcomed by the Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce with a ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday, Feb. 9.

The locally-owned coffee shop held their grand opening Jan. 15.

Neighbors Coffee advertises a welcoming, comfortable and safe atmosphere in which to meet and share a cup of joe. The business also has a separate room that can be reserved at no cost for small gatherings.

Neighbors Coffee is located at 223 S. Main St. and can be reached by phone at 903-339-1091.

For more information, visit the shop’s Facebook page or website, neighborscoffeetx.com.

