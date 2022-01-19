Neighbors Coffee, located at 223 S. Main in Jacksonville, officially opened for business on Saturday, Jan. 15. The locally-owned establishment serves a variety of beverages along with some breakfast items and sandwiches.
The shop offers a relaxed, family-friendly atmosphere with seating at tables, sofas, or in a separate room which can be reserved at no cost. Co-owner Jessey Woodson suggests it can be used for those conducting job interviews or for small gatherings such as Bible studies.
“We didn’t really have expectations regarding opening day, but whatever we had in mind was blown away. We’ve been serving nonstop, sold out of a good chunk of our menu, our feet are sore and our souls are warm. Just can’t even believe this little town – we love y’all!” read a message posted to the business’ Facebook page.
The business can be reached by phone, 903-339-1091, or email, neighborscoffeetx@gmail.com.
For more information, visit the shop’s website neighborscoffeetx.com or on Facebook and Instagram, @neighborscoffeetx.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.