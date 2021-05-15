The Jacksonville Police Department held their annual Police Officers Memorial Ceremony for law enforcement officers who have given the ultimate sacrifice.
Members of various law enforcement agencies across Cherokee County and community residents gathered at Love’s Lookout May 12 to honor the fallen.
“We gather today to remember and mourn the dead. The city of Jacksonville has lost four brave souls as they’ve protected those in our community. They pinned on their badge that day and went to work doing what they loved to do,” Jacksonville Police Chief Joe Williams said.
“We will never forget and I pray each day that no more names are added to our memorial.”
The four Jacksonville law enforcement officers who gave their lives in service to duty were City Marshal William A. Clark in 1883, Night Patrolman Harry Floyd Hooker in 1913, Patrolman Roscoe Lee in 1979 and Patrolman Randy J. Zimmerman in 1992.
Peggy Zimmerman, widow of Officer Randy Zimmerman, and Mary Story, daughter of Officer Roscoe Lee, were present for the ceremony along with other family members.
“Across the nation, between the time of our last memorial service and this one, there have been 374 officers listed as fallen in the line of duty,” Captain Nathan Winship said. “Texas has 64 of those, with 52 being from COVID.”
The names of Jacksonville’s fallen officers along with those who have given their lives in service across the state over the last year were each read aloud, not including the list of those who died from COVID-19.
“They still inspire and encourage us every day to continue the tradition of service,” Williams said.
The memorial ceremony also included the placement of a memorial wreath and the playing of “Taps.”
