A brand new 7-Eleven, Inc. convenience store will open its doors in Jacksonville on Wednesday, July 28. The new store, located at 202 N Jackson St at the southeast corner of US 69 and Hwy 135, will continue to celebrate their grand opening by offering all customers 5 days of freebies starting on July 29.
7-Eleven is excited to be a part of the Jacksonville community and will be donating $711 to the Jacksonville High School Marching Band as part of their ongoing community outreach initiative Project A-Game at 10 a.m. July 28.
The new Jacksonville 7-Eleven store offers sandwiches delivered daily, hot breakfast items and classics like Big Bite® hot dogs, pizza, taquitos, Slurpee®, and Big Gulp®. For those who can’t make it to the store, a 7NOW® Delivery app is provided for customer convenience and safety. Customers can also earn and redeem points via 7Rewards, the 7-Eleven loyalty platform, on various in-store products upon checkout.
The safety of store associates and customers continues to be the top priority for 7-Eleven, Inc., therefore, they have enhanced safety measures and adjusted operations in stores to maintain a safe shopping environment. More information how 7-Eleven is keeping the community safe can be found at https://www.7-eleven.com/coronavirus-safety.
About 7-Eleven, Inc.
7–Eleven, Inc. is the premier name and largest chain in the convenience-retailing industry. Based in Irving, Texas, 7–Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 71,100 stores in 17 countries, including 11,800 in North America. Known for its iconic brands such as Slurpee®, Big Bite® and Big Gulp®, 7–Eleven has expanded into high-quality sandwiches, salads, side dishes, cut fruit and protein boxes, as well as pizza, chicken wings and mini beef tacos. 7–Eleven offers customers industry-leading private brand products under the 7-Select™ brand including healthy options, decadent treats and everyday favorites at an outstanding value.
