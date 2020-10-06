Alto Independent School District administrators, board members, special guests and students were all present to witness a new beginning at the groundbreaking ceremony for the Alto High School held Friday, Oct. 2.
The former high school building had been damaged when three separate tornadoes hit Alto in April 2019. The structure was eventually demolished.
“Today is a big day for the Alto community and the Alto Independent School District. In the past two years, we have not only lost our school due to the tornado, but also had to deal with the challenges of a global pandemic,” Principal Shanequa Redd-Dorsey said. “Nevertheless, I am proud to be standing here as our community rises above adversities and creates a moment in history,”
The high school students currently meet for classes in a collection of portable buildings set up near Cam’Ron Matthews Field. Construction on the new building is set to begin this week with an estimated 14 months until completion.
“Over the past 18 months, our team has worked tirelessly to pick up the pieces, pass the bond and plan our students’ future,” Superintendent Kelly West said. “Our beautiful new building will include high ceilings, natural light, 16 classrooms, a remodeled band hall and a safe tornado space for all students. The high school gym will seat over 1,000. Our entire community can enjoy this wonderful space for a multitude of events. Through careful budget planning, our board members have also been able to commit to building a new elementary gym.”
A $10.5 million bond was passed last November in order to fund the construction of a new high school and gymnasium, as well as make other improvements.
Jason Duplichain, who served as bond committee chairman, also addressed those gathered for the event.
“The Alto school has always been the heart of our town, no matter which buildings comprised it at a given time,” Duplichain said. “Our hearts were very heavy when we saw the destruction of the tornado, especially for some of us that were students there and even taught there. But, out of the destruction will come newer and better things for our kids, our staff and our community.”
Although the new building will not be ready for the beginning of the 2021-2022 school year, it is expected to be ready for use by the 2021 winter break. The first graduating class to make use of the new high school will be the class of 2022. Sam Schlemmer, a member of that class, was asked to speak on their behalf. He referenced Philippians 4:13 and Ecclesiastes 3:1 in his speech.
“The class of 2022 looks forward and appreciates the opportunity to be the first graduating class in the new high school where we will make memories and start new traditions that we can pass down to our children,” Schlemmer concluded.
The building contractors are Berry and Clay Construction in Rusk.
