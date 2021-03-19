Editor's note: New Beginnings is our annual update on progress in the fields of business, health and education. We invite you to follow along with the news of the day in 2021 through our print and digital outlets: The printed edition of the Jacksonville Progress, our homepage at www.jacksonvilleprogress.com and our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/JacksonvilleProgress./
The Jacksonville Independent School District instituted safety protocols for the current school year in order to protect students as staff from the ongoing coronovirus pandemic. Those protocols include face coverings for both staff and students, social distancing when able, limiting group activities and constantly cleaning and sanitizing.
Students that do require quarantine or isolation at home may be issued a device for school work.
The protocols are considered effective as evidenced by the fact that no campus has had to shut down during the current school year.
The district reports the year has been trying for teacher and students, but that everyone is doing their part to ensure education continues for all Jacksonville students.
The district calls this a “whatever it takes to educate” year.
While much of he focus has been on staying open and adapting to ways to make the educational pricess work in the midst of a pandemic, JISD has been able to add new programs.
The creativity of administrators and staff ensure programs the students are accustomed to can continue in some form. Some of these programs include:
• The popular Elementary UIL Competition , which took place digitally;
• The establishment of “The Leader in Me” program on the West Side Elementary campus;
• The establishment of a “night school,” providing an opportunity for students to earn credit who would otherwise be at risk of not graduating on time; and
• Continued growth in the Career and Technology (CTE) classes and certifications offered at Jacksonville High School.
Additionally, planning for summer camps is already underway.
JISD is proud of the efforts of staff members and students alike, considering the disruptions caused by the pandemic.
“To say this has been a trying year for education is putting it mildly. Our staff members, on every level, have certainly stepped up and done more than their usual assigned duties to continue the important work of educating students,” reads a statement issued by JISD. “And the students themselves have shown up and valiantly put forth great efforts to do their part of wearing their masks, keeping distance and others in mind, and doing what it takes to be able to attend in-person classes.”
Both higher education and vocational training are also available to residents of Jacksonville.
Jacksonville College, 105 B.J. Albritton Drive, offers an Associates of Arts or Sciences, which can be obtained entirely online.
For those choosing in-person education, the small 25-acre campus provides easy location of classes.
The college, owned and operated by the Baptist Missionary Association of Texas, offers a faith-based education with low tuition costs and a small student to teacher ratio, currently 30-to-1.
The sports department offers men’s and women’s teams in basketball, cross country, golf, soccer, track and field and tennis.
For students interested in religious studies, the Baptist Missionary Association Theological Seminary can enroll students in courses leading to any of the six academic degrees offered.
The seminary has grown from its beginning enrollment of dozens to approximately 150 students each of the last five years. Additionally, about 80 others take courses for non-credit each semester. Pastors, teachers, laypersons and others can enroll in courses for personal enrichment.
BMA Seminary has been recognized for its online and distance education. Most recently, “intelligent.com” recognized BMA as Best for Pastoral Studies in its Top 50 Master’s in Theology Degree Programs for 2021. BMA Seminary was ranked second by OnlineU.org as Most Affordable Master’s in Theology Online in 2020.
Vocational training for the medical field can be obtained through Tyler Junior College’s nursing program or Necole’s Learning Academy.
TJC offers training at UT Health Jacksonville, where individuals can become registered nurses and earn an Associate of Applied Science degree.
RNs have an expanded set of duties such as providing and coordinating care, educating the public about various health conditions, providing advice and emotional support to individuals and their family members and management and delegation within the healthcare environment. They are frequently employed in hospital settings.
TJC’s Jacksonville program runs for 18 months and accepts 40 students per term. The admission period for the fall 2022 cohort is Jan. 1-15, 2022.
For more information, visit TJC.edu/Nursing.
Necole’s Learning Academy, 1738 S. Jackson, offers a variety of training for those interested in the medical field.
Necole’s Learning Academy held its grand opening June 15, 2020. Courses offered at the school include nurse’s aide, EKG technician, medication aide, physical therapy aide and pharmacy technician. Courses in phlebotomy and also offered. These courses generally take six to 12 weeks to complete, depending on the type of class.
Many of the course offerings have classes due to begin later this month or sometime in April.
For more information on Necole’s Learning Academy, visit the website, necoleslearningacademy.com, or the school’s Facebook page.
