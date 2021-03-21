Editor's note: New Beginnings is our annual update on progress in the fields of business, health and education. We invite you to follow along with the news of the day in 2021 through our print and digital outlets: The printed edition of the Jacksonville Progress, our homepage at www.jacksonvilleprogress.com and our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/JacksonvilleProgress./
Zyklus Heat Transfer, Inc. is currently constructing what will become the largest manufacturing building in all of Cherokee County.
LU-VE Group, headquartered in Italy, acquired Zyklus in June 2018. The Jacksonville Economic Development Corporation began working directly with LU-VE executives to develop an assistance package sometime around mid-2018. This was an effort to foster their growth locally.
Originally, the assistance offered included granting approximately 20 acres of JEDCO-owned land within the Norman Industrial Park for a relocation and expansion effort, but plans by LU-VE outgrew the original site. In April 2020, LU-VE closed on the purchase of approximately 53 acres of land just south of Norman Industrial park.
After purchasing the land from a local family, JEDCO agreed to reimburse a portion of the cost, up to $250,000, pending the construction of a new manufacturing plant.
The city of Jacksonville provided LU-VE a six-year tax rebate agreement, also contingent upon construction of the new plant.
Construction on the 53-acre site began in May, 2020. Phase 1 of the project, which includes an approximately 50,000 square-foot building and site work to accommodate later expansion, is anticipated to be completed in April of this year, with production expected to begin this spring.
Myco Plastics utilized JEDCO’s Operation Facelift program, a matching grant incentive that encourages businesses to improve their building’s exterior. The renovations at Myco Plastics included aesthetic improvements to the front of the building, the roofline and paint. Architectural elements were also added. Although the improvements were made in 2019, Keep Jacksonville Beautiful recently took note, presenting Myco Plastics the January 2021 Beauty in Business award.
JEDCO, in an effort to facilitate a ready workforce, instituted a 60-hour training program this past September. The training, for first-line supervisors working in manufacturing environments, was developed through input from local manufactures and was conducted in partnership with Tyler Junior College.
Ten participants from local manufacturers and organizations spent six weeks attending training. JEDCO provided instruction in leadership and soft skills. Technical skills in the areas of hydraulic, pneumatic and electrical systems were taught by Tyler Junior College at their state-of-the art West Campus.
Partial funding for the program was provided by Workforce Solutions East Teas through the High-Demand Job Training Grant.
Based on the feedback received from participants, JEDCO considered the first training program a success. JEDCO is actively looking into hosting similar opportunities, although no training session is currently scheduled.
