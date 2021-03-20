Editor's note: New Beginnings is our annual update on progress in the fields of business, health and education. We invite you to follow along with the news of the day in 2021 through our print and digital outlets: The printed edition of the Jacksonville Progress, our homepage at www.jacksonvilleprogress.com and our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/JacksonvilleProgress./
The Jacksonville Economic Development Corporation has, this year, initiated a Downtown Redevelopment Program which offers up to a $50,000 reimbursement to sales tax generating business that moves into a vacant or underutilized building downtown. Expenses that qualify for reimbursement include those related to structural, mechanical, electrical and plumbing improvements, as well as interior remodeling.
Mariscos 7 Mares was the first to avail themselves of the Downtown Redevelopment Program, relocating from its East Rusk location to 216 S. Main Street, receiving approval only a month after JEDCO launched the program.
“Our goal is to run a successful restaurant that will expand the draw of downtown by offering variety and broader hours of operation”, said the restaurant’s owners, Alan and Brayan De Santiago. “With support from JEDCO, we are on track to transform the space into something special for the community to enjoy.”
The Downtown Redevelopment Program is the third program JEDCO has instituted with regards to revitalizing and increasing the businesses available in Jacksonville. The first two grants, which constitute JEDCO’s Operation Facelift, encourage local businesses to create a more inviting appeal through facade improvements and to reinvest in their buildings and properties by defraying the cost of improvements, including demolition of structures on commercial property.
These grants have resulted in more than $1 million reinvested in the community, according to information provided by JEDCO.
Jacksonville, despite the ongoing pandemic, has seen growth in the number of retail and service businesses which have opened over the past year.
Food services opening in Jacksonville include JW’s Barbecue, Big Frank’s BBQ and Catering, Hot Dog Hero, Reo’s New Orleans Kitchen, Pollos Sandoval and, most recently, Chick-fil-A.
October, 2020, was a busy month in regards to business additions in Jacksonville.
Rowe Plant Farms was previously a contract supplier, but in a change of operations opened sales directly to the public.
Owned by Randy and Ashley Wright, The Shop Screen Printing & Graphics offers T-shirts, banners, signs, decals and other printable items.
From the beginning years to retirement age, Jacksonville provides care and assistance.
Creative Little Angels Learning Center opened its doors to children at their 315 N. Ragsdale location. The center accepts infants, toddlers and pre-school children and also provides after-school care for students up to age 12.
Country Place Senior Living opened Oct. 20, 2020, at 2120 East Rusk. The 24-suite residence features a library, grand piano, exercise room, restaurant-style dining room and fireplace, as well as outdoor spaces. Individual suites include a large bedroom area, kitchenette, private bathroom and living room.
Opening in time for folks to get their holiday cuts, Supercuts opened under the management of Brandy Miller last December. Located at 1009 S. Jackson St., Suite 115, in Jackson Village Shopping Center, Supercuts offers men’s, women’s and children’s styles, hair coloring, highlights and hair care products.
The most recent addition to Jacksonville’s retail scene is variety store Dollar General, which opened its third Jacksonville location, 2341 E. Rusk Street, this past week.
With the increase in the Jacksonville business field, it is evident that the city continues to grow despite the personal and economic setbacks some have experienced due to the coronavirus pandemic. The city and JEDCO continue working to improve the city and bring even more business and industry to Jacksonville.
