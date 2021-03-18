Editor's note: New Beginnings is our annual update on progress in the fields of business, health and education. We invite you to follow along with the news of the day in 2021 through our print and digital outlets: The printed edition of the Jacksonville Progress, our homepage at www.jacksonvilleprogress.com and our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/JacksonvilleProgress./
The most prominent healthcare resources in Jacksonville remain the UT Health and Christus Trinity Mother Frances hospitals.
UT Health Jacksonville has proudly served the community for more than one hundred years, and offers a range of healthcare services with sophisticated technology and personalized care, including Cherokee County’s only Intensive Care Unit and Women’s Care Center.
Services include a Level IV trauma center; infusion therapy services; Family Birthplace that includes five labor, delivery and recovery rooms; a sleep disorder clinic; Olympic Center fitness and rehabilitation facility; Cherokee County’s most advanced 24-hour radiology and diagnostic imaging department, and many other specialty services. Numerous doctors are on staff, specializing in internal medicine, family medicine, pediatrics, oncology, obstetrics/gynecology, gastroenterology, urology, pulmonology, colorectal surgery, podiatry and orthopedics.
UT Health Jacksonville recently installed a nuclear medicine camera with funds raised by the Nan Travis Foundation. The camera can image any part of the body using radioisotopes, which will reduce patient scan times.
UT Health Jacksonville was awarded an “A” in the fall 2020 Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade, a national distinction recognizing the hospital’s achievements protecting patients from harm and providing safer healthcare.
Christus Trinity Mother Frances hospital celebrates its 20th anniversary in Jacksonville this month.
CTMF has a tradition of clinical excellence, continued growth and recognition for safety and patient experience.
The hospital has a 43-provider multi-specialty clinic with almost 20 different specialties including visiting specialists from Tyler. Services include interventional pain management, vascular surgery, gastroenterology, orthopedic surgery, cardiology, pulmonary medicine and optometry, among others.
Technology is also being leveraged to provide additional specialties such as acute stroke and general neurology with the state-of-the-art telemedicine services to allow patients to remain at home.
“In my role as Administrator for CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Jacksonville, I get to see, firsthand, the impact our dedicated team of providers and associates have on our patients; their families and our community as I round on discharges each day,” said Chief Administrative Officer Barry Lofquist. “It is not uncommon for me to see tears in the eyes of our patients as they express their gratitude for the compassionate care they received in our hospital. They are grateful for the opportunity to get the comprehensive care they need, close to home where they can be near family and friends.”
Additional health resources include local clinics offering care to under-served populations, the Clinic of HOPE (Helping Others Pursue Enrichment), and Jacksonville Care Clinic
The Clinic of HOPE recently began operations out of the newly opened Health, Wellness and Resource Center, 597 South Ragsdale.
Elaine Ballard, DNP, APRN, FNP-BC, serves as medical provider for the clinic and provides Primary Care, including for preventative, chronic, minor, non-life threatening illnesses and injuries. General physical exams along with testing and treatment of chronic conditions, such as diabetes and high blood pressure, are available, along with minor medical problems such as headaches, sore throats and stomach issues.
Along with medical care, HOPE’s Executive Director Ellann Johnson is working towards additional providers for the Health, Wellness and Resource Center, including an ophthalmologist, dentist and mental health professional.
The center is comprised of four exam rooms, individual spaces for an ophthalmologist and dentist, offices, a break room and a waiting room. HOPE’s Rx Exercise and Nutrition program, which assists with meal planning and exercise goals, is located in the back of the building and has its own separate entrance.
Jacksonville Care Clinic, formerly True North, celebrated the new name and logo with a grand re-opening last month. The clinic, located at 1013 College Avenue, provides primary care, men’s and women’s health, and rapid COVID-18 testing.
The clinic’s philosophy that nothing should prevent individuals from obtaining healthcare, including language barriers and immigration status is reflected in its mission, “Making Healthcare Accessible.”
The clinic accepts Medicaid, Medicare and most private insurance as well as self-pay for medical and behavioral health services. Self-pay costs are based on a sliding scale.
Specialized treatment options are also offered at the clinic, including programs for adolescent and adult addiction, and HIV testing and prevention. These programs are provided at no cost.
Quick Visit Urgent Care has joined the hospitals and clinics offering healthcare in Jacksonville. Opening this past fall, Quick Visit Urgent Care offers primary care services, minor procedures, acute illness care and workplace health. Rapid COVID-19 testing is available at the clinic, as is PCR send-out testing and antibody testing, each of which has a three to seven day turnaround.
The clinic accepts walk-ins and is located at 1602 S. Jackson Street. Virtual visits are also available.
Quick Care accepts a number of health insurances, including Medicare, Medicaid and CHIP. The clinic also provides three self-pay rates.
Total Care, located at 1517 E. Rusk Street, is completing construction and will serve as an additional urgent care provider.
