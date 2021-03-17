Editor's note: New Beginnings is our annual update on progress in the fields of business, health and education. We invite you to follow along with the news of the day in 2021 through our print and digital outlets: The printed edition of the Jacksonville Progress, our homepage at www.jacksonvilleprogress.com and our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/JacksonvilleProgress./
From conception to construction, the building of the Jacksonville Public Safety Complex remains on schedule for completion in July 2021.
The complex is being constructed on city-owned property at the corner of South Bolton and Devereaux Streets. The approximately 28,000 square-foot facility will be home to the city’s fire and police departments, dispatch and the emergency operations center which can double as a training space.
“Having all the entities underneath one building will give us operational improvements,” City Manager Greg Smith said during the early stages of the development.
“Our dispatch for police, fire and EMS in the same building with both responding agencies will create operational improvements instead of them being in a different building. The addition of the emergency operation center is something the city doesn’t have and will assist us if we ever get into a situation. That large room will also be a large training room that can be used for joint training between police and fire as well, as individual departmental needs for police and fire, and will offer the city the ability to host regional training classes for police, fire and emergency responders in a setting that is conductive to those type of classes.”
City council approved a contract with Quorum Architects for the design of the complex in September, 2019, setting the project in motion. Once design was complete, construction was expected to take from 12 to 14 months, with anticipated completion in the summer of 2021.
In January, 2020, the city council approved an order for the sale of Certificates of Obligation to finance the nearly $9 million project. The interest rate for the city bonds is 2.67% and will be paid in full in 20 years.
An official groundbreaking ceremony was conducted on June 17, 2020, with Police Chief Joe Williams, Fire Chief Keith Fortner, City Manager Greg Smith and other city officials turning dirt with golden shovels symbolically breaking ground on the project.
Barry & Clay Construction of Rusk is building the complex.
During the January 2021 council meeting, Smith reported the last portion of concrete had been poured for the public safety complex.
There are two budgets for the project, one for the contract regarding construction and one for FFE or furniture, fixtures and equipment. According to Smith, the city is currently within budget for construction and under budget on FFE.
Just this week, Smith confirmed the contractors have reported being on schedule for completion in July 2021.
