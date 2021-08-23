Newly instated CASA volunteer Brian Johnson has taken on his first two cases as a Court Appointed Special Advocate for children.
Johnson first attempted to sign up as a volunteer in 2008 when he lived in Colorado. He was denied at the time due to his busy lifestyle which included owning two businesses and raising two daughters. Having retired from teaching geometry at Tyler High School this past June, he decided to apply again.
“I’m retired, but I’m not going to sit at the house. What can I do? Let’s go back and revisit CASA,” Johnson explained his decision to become a volunteer.
He did have some reservations about becoming a CASA volunteer, wondering if he could do the job.
“This is an official capacity. It’s not a hobby that I can not do on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and maybe go out on Friday and do something,” Johnson said. “This is something that there is a schedule that is required by the court. During the training, the instructor said one of the judges gets pretty upset if you don’t provide the information required. It’s an important position.”
Despite his apprehensions, Johnson followed through with his decision to become a child advocate in order to experience life and put himself out there.
After completing 18 hours of training, he was sworn in Aug. 12 and received his first two cases Monday.
He sees his role as an extension of what he’s already done, providing service to people, and he looks forward to getting to know the children. His first visit with a child took place Tuesday.
Johnson admits he was nervous, wanting to do the right thing for the child and didn’t want to convey the wrong impression. In case of this particular visit, the young child never actually faced Johnson or spoke to him. However, Johnson gave the child his card, which the boy held close and looked at intently.
“When I gave him the card, the reaction told me that he was listening, that he heard what I was there for and he knew what this meant,” Johnson said. “He was nervous enough not to speak, but he knew what was going on.”
The goal of CASA and their advocates is to see the best outcome for the child involved, regardless of whether that is reunification with family or other placement.
“If you’re into service to your fellow man, think about service to your fellow child,” Johnson said. “It’s a critical moment in a child’s life when they are removed from their parents.”
CASA is always looking for caring individuals willing to be the voice of a child who has been removed from his or her home. Applicants need to be at least 18 years old, have no personal history with Child Protective Services and be able to pass a background check. Training will be provided.
For more information on CASA of Trinity Valley, of which Cherokee County is a part, visit casaoftv.org or their Facebook page.
For questions about CASA or how to volunteer, visit the Jacksonville office located at 506 E. Commerce Street or call 903-284-6245.
