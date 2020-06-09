Jacksonville Leadership & Education Advancement & Development – an educational non-profit officially designated in February by the State of Texas – has announced a logo design contest whose deadline 5 p.m. Friday, June 26.
The winner will receive a $100 prize.
Pam Anderson, education chair for the Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce and JLEAD Volunteer Program coordinator said that last year, the Chamber “voted to create an educational nonprofit to better access grant funds in support of its Jacksonville Leadership Institute, Adopt-A-School and Back 2 School Fair programs, and by December, JLEAD was born.
“Now we are ready for a logo that represents what we stand for – Leadership and Educational support and opportunities for our citizens,” she said.
Entries must be submitted digitally, and participants ages 18 and young must have parent/guardian permission.
The official rules and submission form are available at www.facebook.com/JacksonvilleChamber/.
For more information about the contest, or the Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce, visit 1714 E Rusk or call 903-586-2217.
