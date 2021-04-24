The Good Samaritan Food Pantry and Thrift Store, serving families residing in the Rusk Independent School District, is earnestly seeking a new residence.
A new location has been discussed over the past couple of years, according to Mona Burford who serves as the current board president. However, a recent donation of $50,000 was received by a generous benefactor which has initiated more definite planning and adding certain people to the building committee.
“We have a building committee already that we started a couple of years ago when we first started talking about this, but now we’re at the point where we need people with expertise on our committee. We need engineers, surveyors, electricians, finance people, real estate people. We’re looking for some folks who are interested in working with us and helping us get this off the ground and moving quickly,” Burford said.
The current facilities for the pantry and thrift store are old and “have little life left.”
“We have a depot on the building that we’re going to move off the property. We’ve told the museum that we would donate it to the museum if they are in a position to accept it. I don’t know if they can do that right now. They’re working toward that as well. If not, then we would like to see the depot go to someone who could restore it,” Burford said.
She described the structure housing the thrift store as being “held together with duct tape.”
“We have no hot water. We have no heat. We can’t use our air conditioning right now. If we turned it on it kicks breakers and freezers don’t run in the warehouse. It’s just a wing and a prayer right now.”
With the conditions of the current facilities, the desire for a new location is not simply a wish of volunteers who operate the organization, but an actual need for the Good Samaritan to continue serving the community.
Still in the beginning stages, Burford reports the Pantry is working with the city to determine a suitable location, either an existing site which Good Samaritan can occupy, or a property on which the non-profit can build.
Burford intends to apply for grants to help fund the move, but grants cannot be submitted until it has been decided whether to occupy an existing building or a to complete a new build. The decision will determine the type of funds she will seek, whether for construction, rehabilitation or equipment.
Good Samaritan is also in need of equipment, particularly a forklift. Currently, the neighboring business Goodtimes Wood Products provides their forklift for pantry use in order to unload the pallets of boxed food on distribution days.
“Good Samaritan has been there since the early 90s and I’ve always said it was the best kept secret in Rusk, but now we’re out there,” she said. “The need is growing.”
Burford stated the Pantry hoped to be in its new location about this time next year, but realizes it will take longer if new construction is necessary.
The preferred site will consist of approximately five acres to allow for current needs and future expansion. The single location will need to provide for both the distribution warehouse and the thrift store, as well as handle the traffic circulation.
“We have so many families that we serve when they come in the traffic is backed up for our food pantry to Hwy 84, then down Hwy 84 almost down to Harry’s Building,” Burford said.
She did note the police department assists with traffic control.
“What I would like to see is the Rusk food pantry be the central pantry for Cherokee County,” she said. “I can see that. We can make it big enough then we can serve Cherokee County, not just within our district. Once we get in that position and we have a larger donation base, the possibilities are endless.”
Fund-raisers are being planned to also support the move to a new location.
A website is in development where individuals will be able to donate either to the food pantry or the building fund. For accountability, the two funds were completely separate to the extent of being held at two different banks.
Operated solely by volunteers, Good Samaritan currently distributes food twice a month on the first and third Wednesday, with produce distributed the third Wednesday. Each box provided contains about 45 pounds of food. Produce actually refers to all types of fresh foods depending on what is available. This past Wednesday, Good Samaritan was able to give out chicken, ground meat and cheese.
Healthy adult volunteers are always welcome and can either contact the pantry or show up between 9 a.m. and 12 p.m. on one of the distribution days to help pack boxes.
People can also donate gently used items in good working condition to the thrift store by leaving them in one of the two blue metal boxes on the property, located at 190 W. 2nd Street.
If interested in volunteering, becoming a member of the Good Samaritan building committee, or in donating services to assist the organization in searching for or preparing the new location; send a message through their Facebook page, Good Samaritan Food Pantry and Thrift Store or call (903) 683-2376.
