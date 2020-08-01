New Hope Baptist Church will observe its 153rd anniversary with a special Homecoming service and luncheon, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 2, with former pastor Hubert Ekstrum delivering the homecoming sermon.
The church, located at 12580 FM 747 South in Jacksonville, originally was organized and founded April 4, 1867, as Gum Creek Baptist Church in the “Old City of Jacksonville,” according to a parish history.
Its first pastor, J.M. Carter, served until 1870, by which time the Gum Creek community had changed its name to New Hope Baptist Church to reflect its ministry.
Since its earliest days, the church has had a rich heritage of ministry. Before the Civil War, the Gum Creek area was a thriving community; however, in 1872, due to the hardships of the war, the area fell upon hard times and, under the influence of the railroad coming in several miles from the community, the town packed up and moved three miles to the northeast to establish the present site of the town of Jacksonville, according to history.
“Although the community began to become rural, the church continued to minister to those who desire to remain, and (has been) continually served in that capacity from her original founding until the present,” it added.
The present-day sanctuary originally was a school house that served the Gum Creek community, but had been traded by the parish for its old building. That building was enlarged and remodeled in preparation of becoming a house of worship, and “by August, 1971, the building was renovated, bricked and rededicated to the service of the Lord in this community under the pastorate of Brother O.B. Martin,” the history noted.
James M. Morris, currently New Hope's pastor, has served the parish for nearly 25 years, overseeing the ministry of the church in the community.
“Although a small, country church, our heart is very large in the desire to serve the Lord in the 'Old Paths' (Jeremiah 6:16),” Morris said. “We welcome all who seek to worship the Lord in spirit and in truth, and grow spiritually by heartfelt receipt of the preaching and teaching of God's Word.”
