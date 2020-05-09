An oath of office will be administered to new trustees during a May 11 regular meeting of the Jacksonville ISD school board, at the district administration building, 800 College Avenue.
The 6:30 p.m. meeting on Monday will be live-streamed via YouTube as part of health precautions the district has taken since the COVID-19 pandemic began in mid-March.
Two seats on the board – for places 3 and 4 – expired this month, but because only two candidates applied and the resulting race is uncontested, per Texas Government Code, the district had the option to cancel the election, which was originally slated for May 2, pre-pandemic.
Prior to oaths being administered to new members, current board will consider appointing a replacement to fill a vacancy in the Place 5 seat, held by Micah Hoffpauir. The appointment is effective through next May, when the next school board election is slated.
Action items that will be considered during the meeting include:
• Consider engagement of Robinson & Payne as external auditors for JISD's 2019-20 financial audit;
• Consider adding Supervisor of Accounting on the district's investment accounts – including depository account at Austin Bank – and removing Lindy Finley from accounts;
• Consider adding newly elected board president and secretary as signers for district's depository account in place of prior board officials;
• Consider approval of claims administrative services employees as signers for district's Workers Compensation Account at Austin Bank;
• Consider approval of Budget Amendment 20-05;
• Consider approval of memorandum of understanding between JISD and Tyler Junior College for the dual credit program and for college preparatory mathematics and English language arts courses;
• Consider approval of CPR instruction requirement waiver due to the COVID-19 crisis; and
• Consider approval of consent agenda that includes minutes from the April 20 regular and April 28 special board meetings; investment, finance and current amended budget reports; and – if needed – donations of $1,000 or more and tax refund applications.
The board will meet in executive session at 5:30 p.m. prior to the regular meeting; action, if any, will be taken when trustees are back in open session, as per government code.
