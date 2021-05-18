In her final official act, Angela Raiborn administered the oath of office to Ben Middlebrooks at the city council meeting May 13.
Middlebrooks replaces long-term mayor Angela Raiborn, who chose not to run for reelection. He previously served as a city council member representing District 1 and ran unopposed for the position of mayor.
In his first act as mayor, Middlebrooks administered the oath of office to Kendall Shoemaker, formerly
Kendall Pharis, who defeated Ben Mims for the position vacated by Middlebrooks. He then swore in Walter Session, who ran unopposed, as councilman representing District 2.
Session was unanimously elected to serve as Mayor Pro Tem.
During the portion of the meeting in which citizen comments are received, a few citizens addressed the council regarding a single subject. One homeowner received an additional fee on her water bill for tampering with the water meter. It was stated that the meter had actually been damaged during the winter storm and the only action taken by the homeowner was to turn off the water. At issue, according to the speakers, was the interpretation of the ordinance regarding tampering with water meters and whether it included a resident turning the water off. Two of those who spoke requested to be placed on the June meeting agenda so the matter could be discussed by council.
A single action item was tabled to allow the city manager and city attorney to complete their research regarding the proposal. The item tabled was the consideration of abandoning 12th Street and a 50-foot strip along Weems Street. The issue will be revisited during the June meeting.
The newly seated council approved the outsourcing of management for the city pool, a resolution denying the requested distribution cost recovery factor rate of Oncor Electric and the propsed budget amendments.
The consent agenda, consisting of the financial documents and previous meeting minutes, was also approved.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.