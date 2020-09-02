New NHS officers chosen at Troup ISD

TROUP – New officers recently were chosen for the Troup High School Chapter of the National Honor Society.
According to www.nhs.us, the society "elevates a school's commitment to the values of scholarship, service, leadership, and character. These four pillars have been associated with membership in the organization since its inception in 1921."
NHS members must sustain a certain GPA to gain membership.
The 2020-21 officers are President Anthony Salgado, Vice President Matthew Castillo. Secretary Lorena Esquivel and Treasurer Jesse Calley.
