New NHS officers chosen at Troup ISD

The 2020-21 officers Troup High School NHS officers are, from left, President Anthony Salgado, Vice President Matthew Castillo. Secretary Lorena Esquivel and Treasurer Jesse Calley.

 Courtesy photo

TROUP – New officers recently were chosen for the Troup High School Chapter of the National Honor Society.

According to www.nhs.us, the society "elevates a school's commitment to the values of scholarship, service, leadership, and character. These four pillars have been associated with membership in the organization since its inception in 1921."

NHS members must sustain a certain GPA to gain membership.

The 2020-21 officers are President Anthony Salgado, Vice President Matthew Castillo. Secretary Lorena Esquivel and Treasurer Jesse Calley.

Tags

Recommended for you