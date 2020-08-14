JACKSONVILLE – With approval of its 2021 fiscal year budget comes a new Jacksonville Economic Development Corporation program aimed at helping small businesses establish roots in downtown Jacksonville.
The Downtown Redevelopment Program offers up to a $50,000 reimbursement to sales tax generating businesses that move into a vacant or underutilized building downtown.
“We have phenomenal businesses downtown, and they continue to draw visitors from around the region,” said JEDCO Chairman Darrell Dement. “I believe the Downtown Redevelopment Program will spark additional investment and be a catalyst for the vibrancy new shops and businesses will create.”
DRP reimbursable expenses include those related to structural, mechanical, electrical, and plumbing improvements along with interior remodeling. Defraying the costs associated with these improvements will encourage investment downtown and ensure buildings are enhanced in a way that increases their viability for years to come.
Nathan Jones, JEDCO vice chairman, said, that the grant “marks an opportunity for new businesses to enter our market, and with new businesses come new people.
“The word is out: Small town life is good and Jacksonville is positioned well for growth,” he said. “There has never been a better time to start a business here.”
The DRP is the third matching grant program initiated by JEDCO since 2017. Demolition and façade improvement grants have led to more than $1 million of reinvestment in the city.
For full program details, and to discuss available buildings, contact JEDCO at 903-586-2102, or email jedco@jedcotx.com.
About JEDCO
The Jacksonville Economic Development Corporation was established in 1995 by the voters of Jacksonville. JEDCO is a Type B corporation governed by state law and operates on revenue from a ½ cent sales tax.
JEDCO is led by a seven-member board of directors appointed by the Jacksonville City Council.
