Three new Jacksonville Police Department recruits who recently graduated the Longview Police Academy have been sworn in by Chief Joe Williams. The three are currently serving their 16-week Field Training Operations program.
The newest members of the department include Bryan De La Rosa, Jazmin Gonzalez and James Grammer.
De La Rosa is a 24-year-old Jacksonville native. He chose the Jacksonville Police Department because it is his hometown. He said he hopes to grow within the local organization and become a K9 handler.
Gonzalez is originally from Houston, but previously served as a correctional officer for the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Department. Her plans are to explore the various positions with the department to discover her specific calling.
Grammer is a 27-year-old native of Alto. He said he was informed of openings at the Jacksonville department and was encouraged to apply, an opportunity he capitalized on. He said he desires to become a great patrol officer and some day work as a K9 handler.
“We are so proud these outstanding recruits have chosen Jacksonville Police Department as their new home,” Cpl. Amanda Bragg said. “If you see them out on patrol, be sure to say hi and welcome them to Jacksonville, Texas.”
