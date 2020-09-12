A ceremony for newly hired police officers, along with other positions filled at Jacksonville Police Department this year, was held Tuesday, Sept. 8, at Jacksonville City Hall.
2nd District Court Judge Chris Day performed the ceremony, swearing in the new officers and addressing all new members of the department, said Melissa Hardy, the city's director of communications and tourism.
Newly hired officers include Justin Phillips, Kenneth Baker, David Berryman and Tony Smith. Additional members of the force – hired earlier in the year but not able to participate in a formal swearing-in ceremony due to COVID-19 closures until Tuesday – include officers Houston Munsinger, Aaron Trumbule and Noah Acker; dispatchers Megan Conerly, Larena Barnes, Lorinda Chancelor and Melissa Russel; and Animal Control Officer Cinda Owen.
“We’re excited to get these officers trained and on their path to a very rewarding career as a police officer,” said JPD Chief Joe Williams.
During the ceremony, three recently promoted officers were recognized, as well: Captain Nathan Winship, Sergeant TJ Allen and Sergeant Darrell Hollis.
“It’s always enjoyable to watch officers and supervisors take on new roles of responsibility,” Williams said. “Having supervisors that possess exceptional supervisory and leadership skills is vital in our mission to provide exceptional police services to our community.”
Jacksonville City Manager Greg Smith said city leaders were pleased with their newest employees.
“We are proud to have the quality of officers that can be promoted to higher positions. The city is proud of the officers’ dedication and hard work and look forward to the leadership these fine officers will bring to the department,” Smith said.
The Jacksonville Police Department is located at 210 W. Larissa Street in Jacksonville. To learn more about the administrative and operational goals of the Jacksonville Police Department, please visit www.jacksonvilletx.org/229/Police.
