RUSK – Before a courtroom packed with friends, family and co-workers, new Cherokee County Sheriff Brent Dickson was sworn into office Tuesday by County Judge Chris Davis.
“I am humbled by the amount of support of the community leaders who showed up” at the ceremony, he said.
Dickson, a third-generation member of his family who has served the local department, was appointed in August to fill the seat vacated by the previous sheriff, who retired Aug. 31, three months ahead of schedule.
The son of Jimmy – who held the sheriff's seat in the early 1990s – and Cathe Dickson, Dickson graduated from Jacksonville High School in 2005, subsequently attending Kilgore Fire Academy, Tyler Junior College EMT and the East Texas Police Academy.
He was first hired by the Cherokee County Sheriff Department in 2006 as a jailer. He worked a two-year stint with the Jacksonville Fire Department, then returned to the county as a jailer. Since that time, he has served as a patrol corporal, K-9 interdiction deputy, SWAT team leader and narcotic investigator in the Criminal Investigation Division.
Last year, Dickson announced his candidacy in the sheriff's race, which drew five candidates seeking to succeed Campbell, who held the office for 26 years.
A March primary election resulted in a July run-off against Eric Long, with Dickson winning the spot on the November ballot. However, due to Campbell's decision to retire ahead of his original Dec. 31 retirement date, the County Commissioners Court opted to appoint Dickson as interim sheriff.
His name will remain on the November ballot, despite being appointed to the position and despite being uncontested in the polls.
As a long-time member of the sheriff's department, his said his work experience provides him a seamless transition of office.
“It takes out a lot of the learning curve – I know all of the men, I know the daily operations of the department, I've had opportunity to watch Sheriff Campbell first-hand,” Dickson said.
Like his predecessor, the new sheriff cites the the strong community support for the department as one of the factors for having a strong department.
“We have a great community, with great law enforcement support, and I look forward to building on that, on what Sheriff Campbell's built over many years,” he said, adding that he looks forward to serving “each and every citizen.”
“I have an open-door policy, and if they have any concerns or anything thing they'd like to talk about, I'd love to sit down and visit with them,” he said. “My goal is to go to a proactive department, trying to get ahead of the crime before it gets to the citizens, and I want to build on our community relations.”
Dickson and his wife Hallie are parents of two children.
