Looking for a sign of "HOPE!” One does not need to look too long around Jacksonville before seeing the new lighted sign at HOPE, the local food pantry and social service agency.
Located across the street from What-a-burger at 595 S. Ragsdale, the new sign provides a beacon of HOPE, now more than ever, to those in need of groceries, a warm meal, medical assistance or referral to other resources in the community.
“The lighted sign and installation was donated by Gibson Signs, a local sign copany that does signs, banners, window stickers, manetics, custom lettering and more,” said Ellann Johnson, Executive Director of HOPE. “Gibson Sign produced HOPE’s original sign that had lasted for many years but was recently damaged and needed to be replace. HOPE is thankful for the generous donation. Harry’s Building Materials also donated the manpower to move HOPE’s concrete tomato under the new sign.
“The new sign provides a warm welcome to our neighbors in need here in Cherokee County during a very difficult time and we are truly thankful for Gibson Sign and Harry’s Building Materials.”
For more information on HOPE or the non-profits’ programs, visit the Facebook page HOPE Jacksonville or the website, hopecenter.info.
HOPE can be contacted via email to ejohnson@hopecenter.info, or by phone, (903) 586-7781.
