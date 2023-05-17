A new scholarship for Tyler Junior College graduates will cover the full financial need for selected TJC students to attend Southern Methodist University, a private university in Dallas.
Made possible by an endowment gift from Ann Warmack Brookshire and Brad Brookshire, SMU announced the new scholarship on Friday, May 11.
The Brookshire Scholarship will provide scholarship funds for high-achieving students who enroll at SMU after completing an associate degree at TJC. The scholarship will provide individual-specific levels of financial assistance toward educational expenses and will be “stackable” on top of other merit and need-based aid for which the student qualifies, covering up to the student’s full financial need as determined by SMU’s standard financial aid calculation.
“Students who transfer to SMU from community colleges have a proven record of success,” said SMU President Dr. R. Gerald Turner. “We are committed to making an SMU education available to more outstanding students, regardless of means, and this generous gift of a scholarship endowment from the Brookshires will open a wider path for TJC students.”
The Brookshire gift contributes to the University’s $1.5 billion comprehensive fundraising campaign, SMU Ignited: Boldly Shaping Tomorrow, launched in September 2021. It was the announcement of the campaign goal to transform the lives of more high-achieving students through merit- and need-based scholarships – especially those students receiving Federal Pell Grants – that inspired SMU alumna and Tyler Junior College trustee Ann Brookshire to develop the scholarship with her husband, Brad Brookshire, an SMU alumnus and member of the SMU Board of Trustees.
TJC students are also eligible for other SMU merit scholarships already tailored for transfer students and automatically awarded to students who have completed 50 transferable hours with a minimum 3.50 GPA.
“The education and experiences that Ann and I received through what is now SMU’s Cox School of Business have been of huge benefit throughout our careers,” Brad Brookshire said. “We are so pleased to help open this door for TJC students.”
Tyler Junior College is one of the largest community colleges in Texas, with more than 12,000 enrolled students. The college offers more than 115 degree and certificate programs.
Twelve TJC students have transferred to SMU over the past five years. Administrators at both institutions hope this scholarship will increase those numbers, both through the Brookshire Scholarship and awareness of other SMU financial aid opportunities.
“It is truly my honor to work with both Ann and Brad Brookshire on big-scale initiatives that lead to a very strong East Texas,” said TJC President Juan E. Mejia. “We are elated by the opportunity to strengthen our partnership with SMU.”
Throughout its nearly 97-year history, TJC has collaborated with multiple universities and is proud to add nationally ranked SMU to that list, Mejia said.
One student will be selected to receive the Brookshire Scholarship each fall, and that student will carry the scholarship for five semesters (2.5 academic years) or until graduation, whichever comes first. Preference will be given to a student majoring in the Cox School of Business and with significant demonstrated financial need, but it will not exclude other students from consideration or selection.
