The New Summerfield city council authorized an Order of Cancellation regarding the May 1 General Election. The order was approved at the regularly monthly meeting on March 9.
The 2021 election would have consisted of three at-large positions on the city council.
Four individuals filed for a place on the ballot including incumbents Brandon Banister, Tim Tipton and Don Williams, along with newcomer Jesus Mendoza.
New Summerfield council member Richard Wallace, who was not up for reelection this May, has decided to resign his seat, citing personal reasons.
Due to the resignation, the three incumbents will retain their seats and Mendoza will fill the position vacated by Wallace.
With all the positions filled and no additional candidates to contend for a council seat, there is no longer any need for the May 1 General Election.
