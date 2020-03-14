NEW SUMMERFIELD – City leaders have approved the purchase of vehicle to replace one on the New Summerfield Police Department fleet.
During its monthly meeting, held Tuesday, the council unanimously granted Police Chief Reynold Humber permission to research vehicles to purchase, said City Secretary Casey Davis.
“We’re replacing one that’s on the fleet, and looking at buying a used Ford Explorer SUV,” Davis said, adding that Humber is considering several different models.
The council expects the purchase – which Davis said was already in the budget – will be made in six to eight weeks for the vehicle, which will be street-ready.
Council members also have canceled a May 2 municipal election.
Under the Texas Election Code, a school district or municipality has the option to cancel an election if no new candidates have filed after a write-in deadline for an uncontested race. “After the certificate of unopposed status is completed and delivered, the governing body must meet and vote to cancel the election and certify the unopposed candidates ‘elected,’” according to www.sos.state.tx.us.
This year, three two-year seats were up for election; incumbent Jane Borrow filed for the mayor’s seat, while Tamara Work Samford and Richard Wallace filed candidacy for council positions. As a result, the will be sworn into office prior to the May council meeting, Davis said.
During the meeting, the council also approved payment of bills, heard reports from the city’s utility and police departments, and received a financial update.
Council members Brandon Bannister and Donna Kimber were not present.
