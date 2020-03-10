The New Summerfield City Council will meet at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 10, at New Summerfield City Hall, 13280 State Highway 110N.
The council is set to consider purchasing a new police car, according to the city's agenda for the meeting. They will also consider canceling the May 2 election.
Incumbent Jane Barrow has signed up to run for mayor, Tamara Work Samford and Richard Wallace have filed candidacy for council positions. Each seat is a two-year term. These are the only people who have filed for election, so city officials said they will be canceling it.
Also on tap for the regular March meeting, a utility report will be give by Peter Eads, and Chief Reynold Humber will give a report from the police department.
A finance update will also be heard, and the council will approve the payment of bills.
An executive session will be held, and any action to be taken from the closed session will be taken after the council has reconvened in open session.
