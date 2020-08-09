The New Summerfield ISD announced Wednesday, Aug. 5, an amendment to its policy for serving meals for children served under the National School Lunch Program and School Breakfast Program for the 2020-21 school year, which would allow for all children at all schools/sites to be served meals at no charge, said Superintendent Joe Brannen.
For additional information, please contact Tonya McFarland, New Summerfield ISD Food Service Director, PO Box 6, 13307 Hwy 110 S, New Summerfield, TX 75780, or contact McFarland at 903-726-3309 or tmcfarland@newsummerfieldisd.net.
In accordance with Federal civil rights law and U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) civil rights regulations and policies, the USDA, its agencies, offices and employees, and institutions participating in or administering USDA programs are prohibited from discriminating based on race, color, national origin, sex, disability, age, or reprisal or retaliation for prior civil rights activity in any program or activity conducted or funded by USDA. Persons with disabilities who require alternative means of communication for program information (e.g. Braille, large print, audiotape, American Sign Language, etc.), should contact the Agency (State or local) where they applied for benefits. Individuals who are deaf, hard of hearing or have speech disabilities may contact USDA through the Federal Relay Service at (800) 877-8339. Additionally, program information may be made available in languages other than English.
To file a program complaint of discrimination, complete the USDA Program Discrimination Complaint Form, (AD-3027) found online at: http://www.ascr.usda.gov/complaint_filing_cust.html, and at any USDA office, or write a letter addressed to USDA and provide in the letter all of the information requested in the form. To request a copy of the complaint form, call (866) 632-9992. Submit your completed form or letter to USDA by: (1) mail: U.S. Department of Agriculture, Office of the Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights, 1400 Independence Avenue, SW, Washington, D.C. 20250-9410; (2) fax: (202) 690-7442; or (3) email: program.intake@usda.gov.
This institution is an equal opportunity provider.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.