New Summerfield ISD going to a four-day school week for '22-'23

NEW SUMMERFIELD — New Summerfield will be joining a growing list of school districts in Texas that are going to a four-day school week, beginning in the fall.
The New Summerfield Board of Trustees, upon recommendation of the New Summerfield ISD Administration, approved of the change at a Special Board meeting that took place this week.
The school day for students will begin at 7:45 a.m. and end at 4 p.m., Monday through Thursday.
Remediation Fridays have been included in the school calender, which will provide for additional learning opportunities for students.
The 2022-23 school term will commence on Aug. 8 and wrap up on May 25, 2023.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.