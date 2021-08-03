New Summerfield ISD returning student registration set for Wed., Thur.

NEW SUMMERFIELD — The New Summerfield Independent School District will be conducting student registration for returning students on Wed. Aug. 4 and Thur., Aug. 5. at the Elementary Media Center.
Parents are requested to bring their Parent Portal login and email so they may update their student's contact information.
Parents of pre kindergarten and Head Start students that have already enrolled with Ms. Letty or Ms. Suzy do not have to attend.
ACE sign ups will take place at registration and parents will be able to find out their student's teachers' names.
The latest Hornet t-shirts will also be available for purchase.
New student enrollment can be done from 8 a.m. until 3:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, at any school office.
Meet the Teacher Night is scheduled for Aug. 16, from 5-7 p.m.
