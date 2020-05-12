New Summerfield ISD reveals graduation plans

The New Summerfield Independent School District (NSISD) will be conducting a graduation ceremony for its seniors later this month.
Graduation festivities will begin at 7 p.m. on Friday, May 29, at Hornet Stadium (soccer field).
The NSISD plans on following safety and health protocols put in place by the state, as school districts across Texas continue to respond to the of coronavirus (COVID-19).
One measure that is included in NSISD's plan is allowing a limited number of attendees.
New Summerfield High School is scheduled to graduate 38 seniors.
