New Summerfield postpones homecoming until late Jan. '21

NEW SUMMERFIELD — Homecoming activities scheduled to take place on Friday at New Summerfield High School have been postponed until Jan. 22, 2021.
The Lady Hornet and Hornet basketball games will take place as scheduled.
The girls host Troup at 6 p.m., with the boys slated to tangle with Cross Roads at 7:30.
This will be the Hornets' first action since a win over Latexo in the season open, as the team has been sidelined due to COVID-19 issues.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.