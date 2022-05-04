The New Summerfield Independent School District is participating in the Summer Feeding Program again this summer. Meals will be provided free of charge to all children eighteen years and younger.
Meals will be free regardless of race, color, national origin, sex, age, or disability, and there will be no discrimination during meal service.
Meals will be provided Mondays through Thursdays, from May 31 through June 30, at the school cafeteria during the times listed:
• Breakfast at 7:45 am to 8:15 am
• Lunch at 11:00 am to 12:15 pm
For more information contact Tonya McFarland, Cafeteria Manager/Director at 903-726-3309.
