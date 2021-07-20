The Troup Chamber of Commerce welcomed new business Faith Veterinary Clinic by hosting a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday afternoon, July 15.
“Thank you for taking a big step out and coming to Troup to open your business,” Mayor Joe Carlyle said. “We are terribly excited that you guys chose Troup.”
The veterinary clinic. located at 206 West Duval, offers small animal examinations and treatment, surgery, dental care, radiology, laboratory diagnostics, geriatric and palliative care.
“When I was a kid, I lived in a small town and just the idea of the small town community is special to me, so we are here, and we want to be a part of Troup,” owner Shauna Curtis said.
In 2018, clinic owner Shauna Curtis and her husband, Jarrod, purchased property in Troup and completed the building of their home in February of 2020.
“It just seemed like a natural next step to open a practice here in Troup. I always wanted to have my own clinic. The opportunity never really presented itself. My husband actually took the first steps, reached out to the Small Business Administration in Tyler,” Curtis said.
With no other clinic within 10-12 miles, Curtis felt there was not only a need, but that she had found her niche.
With 21 years experience in the business, 16 years as a veterinarian and five as a technician, she plans on using her clinic to support her family and views it as an outreach or ministry to the community.
Although the latest addition to the Troup business community, Faith Veterinary Clinic is not the only new business recently opening in the small town.
Goal Life Nutrition, next door to Faith Veterinary Clinic at 204 West Duval, opened just prior to the coronavirus outbreak and has survived the pandemic.
Owners Jessica Johnson and Deb McCoy, who opened the shop at 204 West Duval, offer a variety of specialty teas and shakes based on Herbalife products. Their aim is to help the community live a healthy and active lifestyle.
The duo has produced special events at their shop such as a board game night and an evening of live music.
Goal Life Nutrition can be reached by calling (903) 969-3205 or via email sent to goallifenutrition@gmail.com. The business can also be found on Facebook.
Georgia Street Inn, a bed and breakfast located just a block from downtown at 118 N. Georgia Street, opened in the fall of 2020. The historic home, built in 1872, is furnished with antique décor and features three bedrooms, an open formal living/dining room, a multi-purpose room, two bathrooms, a fireplace and a full kitchen, as well as a kitchenette.
For special events, the house can accommodate a gathering of 25 or more attendees.
For more information, contact Lisa Rohus via email to lisarohus@gmial.com or by messenger to the Facebook page Georgia Street Inn.
