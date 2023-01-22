Texas Farm Bureau, on Jan. 19, filed a legal challenge to the new Waters of the United States rule recently announced by the Biden administration.
“Farmers and ranchers share the goal of protecting the resources we’re entrusted with. Clean water is important to all of us. Unfortunately, the new WOTUS rule once again gives the federal government sweeping authority over private lands,” stated American Farm Bureau Federation President Zippy Duvall. “This isn’t what clean water regulations were intended to do. Farmers and ranchers should not have to hire a team of lawyers and consultants to determine how we can farm our land.”
TFB joined Matagorda County Farm Bureau, American Farm Bureau Federation and 15 other organizations representing agriculture, infrastructure and housing in filing the lawsuit against the rule issued by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
“Texas farmers and ranchers cannot know whether their property or project contains WOTUS, because the rule is hopelessly vague,” TFB President Russell Boening said. “The rule reaches far too broadly to cover wet patches and areas that are usually dry or remote from navigable water. The rule violates the Clean Water Act and the Constitution, as well as Supreme Court case law, and it should be struck down.”
Boeing said the rule will require landowners to hire environmental consultants, attorneys and engineers to ensure they are in compliance while trying to farm their land. He said the rule will have broad impacts throughout the country.
“It will slow down or halt projects, increase costs, eliminate jobs, all without improving water quality, which Congress trusted states and localities to regulate where navigation is not involved,” he said.
To read the lawsuit, visit fb.org/newsroom/afbf-files-legal-challenge-to-new-wotus-rule.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.