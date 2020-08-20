Newly-formed tropical depression could strike Texas coast next week

A tropical depression that formed on Thursday in the Caribbean Sea, could make for some dicey weather conditions along the Texas coast as early as mid-week next week.
The disturbance, officially known as tropical depression 14, sat off of the coast of Honduras at mid day Thursday, and is expected to track in a west-northwesterly direction.
The National Hurricane Center expects the weather system to become a tropical depression on Friday.
It is expected to cross the Yucatan Peninsula on Saturday night, eventually making its way back into the waters of the Gulf of Mexico sometime Sunday morning.
Officials believe the storm will make its way to the South-Central Texas coast towards the middle of next week.
