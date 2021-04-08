The New Summerfield High School’s chapter of the National Honor Society will conduct a yard sale from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Saturday, April 17, in the front parking lot of the high school.
Organizers are accepting donations of gently used and working condition items for the community yard sale. Although the organization would prefer donations be delivered, arrangements can be made for volunteers to pickup larger donated items.
Sorting and tagging donations for sale will take place from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, April 12-16. Volunteers would be welcome.
Members of the NHS and their sponsors will set up, conduct the sale and provide cleanup afterward.
Michelle Eikner is in her first year as New Summerfield’s NHS sponsor and is looking to develop the organization and expand its service projects over the next few years.
This year’s National Honor Society consists of approximately 15 students, four of whom are seniors.
A portion of the money raised from the sale will go towards scholarships, which Eikner hopes to be able to give in the amount of $500 or $1,000.
Money not used in scholarships will be used to fund future NHS service projects.
“We would like to keep a small fund for service projects for members of our community,” Eikner stated. “We want to be able to reach out to our community members that may need a little extra help with their yard; painting a fence, shed or house; building a dog house or whatever else may come our way.”
This year, NHS members were in charge of Red Ribbon Week, developing the daily themes, passing out special gifts and giving away participation prizes. They conducted these activities for each of the district’s three campuses.
Members have also performed baby-sitting services for individuals in the community as well as volunteering with children at their churches.
Eikner plans to go enter next year better organized and better funded and states she has “big plans for next year and beyond.”
To donate or volunteer, contact Michelle Eikner at meikner@newsummerfieldisd.net or Misty Adair at madair@newsummerfield.net.
