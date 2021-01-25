Lt. Governor Dan Patrick announced committee aassignments for the 87th Legislative Session. Texas Senator Robert Nichols, who represents a greater part of east Texas and Montgomery County, was appointed to chair the Senate Transportation Committee.
“I am honored to once again chair the Senate Transportation Committee and look forward to working with my fellow members on transportation legislation,” Nichols stated. “It’s been my honor to chair the Transportation Committee since 2011. As a former Texas Department of Transportation Commissioner, I have a unique perspective and understanding of transportaion issues facing the state of Texas.”
Nichols will also serve as Vice Chair of the Business and Commerce Committee and a member of the Senate committees on Criminal Justice, Finance, Local Government and the Select Committee on Redistricting.
“The Senate Finance Committee serves an important role in forming the state’s budget for the next two years. Though the budget this year will be tight due to COVID-19, I want to make sure that the progress we made in school finance last session is a priority,” Nichols stated. “Additionally, serving on the Redistricting Committee is also of particular importance to me. Redistricting only come once every ten years. I want to ensure it is a fair process and I will be a strong voice that speaks up for rural Texas.”
Redistricting takes place following the nationwide census that occurs every ten years.
To view all committee assignments for the 87th Legislative Session, visit https://www.ltgov.texas.gov/wp-content/uploads/2021/01/2021-Senate-Committees.pdf.
To contact Nichols in Austin call (512) 463-0103 or send mail to: P.O. Box 12068, Capitol Station, Austin, Texas 78711.
Nichols’ district office in Jacksonville is located at 329 Neches Street and can be reached by phone at (903) 589-3003.
