Nichols Intermediate 6th grader shows his support for Ukraine

As many children in war-torn Ukraine prepared for nightfall, or readied themselves for an evening meal on Monday, Gus Traylor, 11, a sixth-grader at Nichols Intermediate School in Jacksonville, was getting the morning started off by raising the flag of Ukraine, along with the United States and Texas flags, in front of his school.
As Traylor's first period classmates, teachers and family looked on, Traylor carefully unfurled the brand-new yellow and sky blue flag and attached it to the hooks on the rope, and a few seconds later the Ukrainian flag was flying over southwest Jacksonville.
Having the flag of Ukraine waving in the wind at Nichols Intermediate has been a goal of Traylor's since a few days after Russia invaded the nation on Feb. 24.
Traylor shared his idea with school principal Holly Searcy, and asked her if he bought a Ukrainian flag, would it be possible to raise it up on the school's flag pole.
Searcy asked Traylor to write a paragraph explaining why he wanted to do this and why this was so important to him.
In his writing to his principal, Traylor, the son of Michael and Brandy Traylor, said “as Americans we should support democracy, freedom and resistancy to tyranny. In Russia they represent a dictatorship and are aggressively trying to take away Ukrainian freedom. I stand in concrete with Ukraine.”
On Monday, moments after he had raised the Ukrainian flag, Traylor said that he was moved by the images of the children in Ukraine that he had seen in the media.
“Seeing all the kids in Ukraine and what they are having to go through,” Traylor said was what made him passionate about the flag project.
As the citizens of Jacksonville pass by the school and see the latest addition to the flag pole, Traylor said he hopes that the flag will serve as a reminder to all to keep supporting Ukraine in any way that they can.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.