This week, Senator Robert Nichols, R–Jacksonville, met with local superintendents from Cherokee County to discuss education issues in preparation for the 87th Legislature which convenes in January.
“The Legislature faces many challenges this session, and we cannot make good decisions unless we are listening closely to those we represent,” Nichols said Wednesday. “Education is and always will be one of the most important issues we face as a state.”
Before each legislative session, Nichols meets with each of the school district superintendents in Senate District 3 to listen to their priorities and discuss issues facing the local education community.
“A sincere thank you to Senator Nichols for taking time to spend with and listen to the Cherokee County school superintendents,” said Jacksonville ISD Superintendent Dr. Chad Kelly. “His willingness to always listen concerning educational issues is appreciated, as is his continued support of public schools. We feel fortunate to be able to meet with him and discuss our successes and trials as leaders of the public schools in our communities.”
Senate District 3, which includes over 100 school districts throughout 19 counties, encompasses the greater part of East Texas and Montgomery County.
“These meetings help me to understand how decisions in Austin impact local schools,” Nichols said. “I appreciate the opportunity to meet with superintendents and discuss how we can continue improving our education system. Our combined goal is to ensure children have the educational tools they need to be successful.”
