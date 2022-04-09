A certificate, stamped with The Senate of Texas seal, was presented to Stuart and Martina McAnally on the occasion of their 75th wedding anniversary, which was April 5. Senator Robert Nichols delivered the certificate to the Cherokee County couple.
The McAnallys have known Senator Nichols for some time, well before he took office. Stuart McAnally was a painter and met Nichols through his work many years ago, according to Martina McAnally.
"Donna and I have known them personally for many years. We have the greatest respect for them as well as the family they raised,” Nichols said. “Stuart was a superb painter and did a lot of work at our old house as well as new house. Our children grew up knowing Stuart. His daughter, Tamara, recently wrote a book about him and she made sure we got a copy. I read it cover to cover."
Stuart and Martina met in their youth, due to the proximity of their respective homes at the time.
When asked about their 75 years together, Martina admitted to having both ups and down, but said they got through with the Lord’s help.
“That’s the main thing,” she said. “We depended on the Lord.”
The McAnallys currently have four children, nine grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.
