State Senator Robert Nichols is requesting qualified students to apply for a Texas Armed Services Scholarship.
“This scholarship is a way to encourage and reward students interested in military service,” Nichols said. “It provides a unique opportunity for students to pursue higher education and take advantage of preparation from the Reserve Officers’ Training Corps (ROTC) programs at universities in Texas.”
Annually, each Texas legislator may nominate a student to receive the Texas Armed Services Scholarship, an award of up to $10,000 renewable for each year the student is enrolled in college and academically eligible.
Through TASSP, the Legislature encourages students to become commissioned officers in any branch of the armed services of the United States or members of the Texas Army National Guard, the Texas Air National Guard, the Texas State Guard, the United States Coast Guard, or the United States Merchant Marine.
To be eligible to receive the scholarship award, applicants must enroll in a Texas public or private accredited institution of higher education for the Fall semester of 2021 and Spring semester of 2022, commit to four years of training through the Reserve Officers' Training Corps (ROTC) program and commit to enter the Armed Services upon graduation. Scholarship recipients who fail to complete the required criteria must repay the scholarship amount.
Nominees must also meet two of the following criteria:
• Be on track to graduate high school or have already graduated with the Distinguished Level of Achievement Plan or International Baccalaureate Program,
• Have a high school GPA of 3.0 or higher,
• Achieve an SAT score of 1070 or ACT score of 23,
• Be ranked in the top one-third of the high school graduating class. A non-freshman student already enrolled in a public or private state university may apply for an initial award if he or she meets continuing eligibility requirements.
Interested parties who reside in Senate District 3 are requested to send the required material to robert.nichols@senate.texas.gov. Applications must be received no later than July 15.
For questions, contact Nichols’ Jacksonville office at (903) 589-3003.
More information about the Texas Armed Services Scholarship Program can be found at www.hhloans.com.
