The third annual Nicky Wheeler Memorial Bull ride is scheduled for 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 2, at the Jacksonville Rodeo Arena on Mulberry Street.
The family-friendly event provides lots of entertainment. Following the long round, the top 10 riders will be featured in the short go.
Event organizer Brian Beasley encourages the community to come out and enjoy the show.
The bull riding event, originally known as Spooktacular Bull Bash, was established in 2010. It was renamed as Bull Bash Revolution in 2017. After Nicky Wheeler, a bull-riding industry pioneer, passed away in 2018, the event moniker changed again to honor him.
“He was always really involved in giving back to they youth agriculture in surrounding areas. He just wanted to see people succeed in life. He gave multiple scholarships and things like that. Not only was he a pioneer for the bull-riding industry, but this was kind of his goal, to give back to the kids in the community. We figured we would honor him by doing the same thing,” Beasley said.
The organization is a 501(C)(3) non-profit and the proceeds from the bull-riding competition are used to fund scholarships for youth involved in agricultural pursuits throughout Cherokee County.
“We have expanded into East Texas now, because we do some scholarships in Bullard now, which is considered Smith [County] and we have some sponsors from Henderson and Palestine, so we would like to be able to give back to those as well,” Beasley said.
The number of scholarships provided depends on the number that apply and the amount of money fundraising efforts produce.
“We normally do two in Bullard and, depending on how many apply for Cherokee County Show, we can do anywhere from two to four more,” Beasley said.
While the organization has previously depended upon the applications submitted through the Cherokee County Stock Show and Exposition, the group is developing their own applications so individuals can apply directly to the non-profit beginning in 2022.
Add-ons and ribbons for the county show are provided in addition to scholarships.
With a 2,000-2,500 average attendance and last year’s event canceled due to the coronavirus, one can expect a crowd at Saturday’s bull ride. All remaining tickets are general admission as box seats have been sold out.
“We do have a pretty good result every year, as far as attendance goes. We’ve been happy with it and we’re trying to do more and more that we can to grow the event,” Beasley said. “We hope to have a positive impact on the community and be able to help people going forward.”
For tickets, search for Nicky Wheeler Memorial Bull Ride on Eventbrite.com, use the link provided on the event’s Facebook page, or at Raven Jute. Tickets will also be available at the door.
