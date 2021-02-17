Nicole Tng, a student at The Brook Hill School, was surprised with the presentation of a full-ride scholarship during the University of Texas at Tyler’s fourth annual admissions road show Wednesday, Feb. 10.
Tng’s friends, classmates and teachers greeted her with applause as UT Tyler President Dr. Kirk Calhoun congratulated her on being one of fourteen students to receive UT Tyler’s Presidential Fellow Scholarship.
Over 500 students applied for this prestigious scholarship which covers all tuition, fees and books as well as room and board for four years at the university.
“While in college, you learn skills that will serve you for a lifetime,” Calhoun said. “But earning a degree from college also demonstrates to the world that you can accomplish a difficult task, proving that you can do just about anything you set your mind to.”
Nicole plans to study biology and become a veterinarian.
“I am honored to receive this scholarship, and grateful for how it will help my family pay for college,” Nicole said. “I am also thankful for the loving, Christ-centered community at Brook Hill. I have not only learned more about the Christian worldview and values, but also been challenged academically. I have learned so much about the local culture from the students here, as well as experienced so much diversity through our boarding community.”
