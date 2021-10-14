The Jacksonville Education Foundation announced nine new Influential Indians awards. These were announced during the Homecoming Game on Oct. 8 and added to the Foundation’s distinguished list of those who have made their mark in Jacksonville ISD.
For someone to be designated an Influential Indian, a minimum donation of $1,000 is made to the Education Foundation in their name. An Influential Educator requires a minimum donation of $2,500.
The JHS Class of 1978 designated one their own, the late Wolf Whitaker, as an Influential Indian. Philip Whitaker, better known as Wolf, was an Indian through and through and left a mark in Jacksonville through his photos and support. He will be forever missed on the Tomato Bowl sidelines taking pictures in his infamous bucket hat.
Named an Influential Indian by the staff of Jacksonville Middle School is JMS Principal, Patsy Whitaker. Patsy is a JHS Class of 1982 graduate. Whitaker has dedicated many years of to the students of Jacksonville ISD in her roles as teacher and coach, Assistant Principal and now Principal. She has truly been Influential in countless lives throughout her years with Jacksonville ISD.
The McCown Family proudly named both Pat and Robin McCown as the Foundation’s newest Influential Indians. Generations of McCown’s have dedicated time and support to Jacksonville ISD, and Class of 1973 alumni, Pat and Robin, have established their own successful legacy in Jacksonville. They have numerous children and grandchildren currently showing what it takes to be a Jacksonville Fightin’ Indian.
JISD Police Chief, Bill Avera, was named an Influential Indian by his wife, Heather, who is also an Influential Indian and a JISD teacher. Bill is a proud JHS alumnus and has served the district as Police Chief since 2016. He also serves on the Board of Directors for the Jacksonville Education Foundation. Thank you, Chief, for making sure the staff and students of Jacksonville ISD remain safe.
Julie Duren recently designated State Farm Insurance Office Manager, Sergio Hernandez, as a Foundation Influential Indian. Hernandez is involved, dedicated, and truly a servant leader in our community. He has been a guiding light for many youth in the area, especially in the soccer world. This honor is a well-deserved award and JEF is proud to add him to the distinguished list of Influential Indians.
Numerous colleagues, former students, and friends of the late Stuart Bird generously donated to the Foundation to designate the former JISD Superintendent an Influential Educator. Mr. Bird left a legacy of excellence, compassion, and unfailing support with all who knew him. During his tenure as JHS principal and then JISD Superintendent, he changed JISD for the better and his impact is felt to this day. This award honoring Stuart Bird is highly deserved.
Jacksonville Mayor, Randy Gorham, was named an Influential Indian by several close friends. Randy has for many years been a community leader and has served Jacksonville in many capacities. He is a 1977 graduate of JHS and his support of JISD is never-ending. Jacksonville owes a debt of gratitude to Gorham for his countless hours of work in our community.
The Bateman family recently honored the late Bobby Bateman as an Influential Indian. Bobby was a quiet, dignified, and humble servant leader in Jacksonville. He was known far and wide for his steadfast faith and truly walked the walk as he set an example for all to follow. His legacy lives on in the many lives he impacted, and he will always be remembered as one of the best ever to live in the Jacksonville community.
For more information about the Jacksonville Education Foundation, visit jisdfoundation.org or call 903-586-6511, extension 9434.
