Nineteen county residents set to graduate from Jacksonville College

Included among the Jacksonville College prospective members of the Spring 2020 Graduating Class are 19 men and women from Cherokee County.
Seventeen of these individuals are from Jacksonville, while one is from New Summerfield and another is out of Rusk.
Jacksonville residents scheduled to receive degrees include Sarah Brooks, Makenna Dement, Cecilia Gallegos, Galilea Galvan, Taylor Glidewell, Bryan Gonzalez, Seth Hellwig, Victoria Loredo-Castillo and DiMichael McCullough.
Others in the group are Citlalli Medellin, Michael Miles, Jacie Pollard, Abel Sandoval, Luigi Servin, Taylor Swinney, Janiah Truscott and Janet Zamora.
Janie Rangel (New Summerfield) and Madison Minter (Rusk) round out the list from Cherokee County.
