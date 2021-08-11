New Summerfield ISD announced its policy Monday, Aug. 8, that this school year, healthy meals will be offered every school day to all students at no cost.
Typically, a student’s household must meet income eligibility requirements to qualify for free or reduced-price meals. However, the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) issued guidance that allows schools to offer meals to all students at no cost for the 2021-2022 school year. Each school/site or central office has a copy of the policy, which may be reviewed upon request.
While no application or eligibility determination process is required for a student to receive free meals this school year, the income eligibility requirement will likely resume in the 2022-2023 school year.
For questions, call Tonya McFarland, Food Service Director at 903-726-3309.
