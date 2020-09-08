No ETX State Fair, but plenty of ETX State Fair food

TYLER — In case you missed the announcement earlier, the East Texas State Fair will not be making its annual September run in Tyler due to coronavirus (COVID-19).
But just because there are no roller coasters, merry-go-rounds, agricultural exhibits, etc, that doesn't mean a person can't get some delicious East Texas State Fair food.
“A Taste of the Fair” will be featuring various food vendors from throughout East Texas serving up their culinary treats on Sept. 24-27 (Thur. Through Sun.) and again on Oct. 1 through 4 (Thur. Through Sunday).
Food will be sold in to-go fashion from booths that will be erected along Fair Park Drive on the fairgrounds. There will be no consuming food on the fair grounds.
The daily hours of operation are from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m.
All of the fair favs such as turkey legs, funnel cakes, candied apples, jumbo corn dogs, plus several new items will be featured on the menu.
Hand sanitizing stations will be available and social distancing will be strictly followed and monitored.
All staff, concessionaires and visitors will be required to wear masks.
Food vendors will be required to meet all of the usual guidelines for safe food handling.
For more in formation, contact the East Texas State Fair (903) 597-2501.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.